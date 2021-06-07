Marvel Reveals VFX Behind Creating Vision In WandaVision

✖

As revealed in Marvel's Assembled, a significant portion of Paul Bettany's Vision look is entirely computer-generated. Though the actor wears some makeup, the character's final ears and cowl are objects built from the ground-up inside of some computer around the world. Now, nearly fives months after WandaVision first hit Disney+, one of the visual effects vendors behind Vision's look in the series revealed a behind-the-scenes video on how they did it.

The Toronto-based MARZ (Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies) VFX recently released a highlight reel of sorts on their involvement in WandaVision. As part of that video, you can see how they took the raw footage of Bettany's likeness covered in a maroon paint and built him into a screen-ready android. You can see the snippets in the video below.

WandaVision VFX Reel — Vision | MARZ from MARZ VFX on Vimeo.

When we spoke with Lola VFX supervisor Trent Claus earlier this year, he told us he and his team eventually ended up removing the prosthetics originally used on Vision way back in Avengers: Age of Ultron. As such, Marvel Studios opted to go for the scaled-down look on-set and just add everything else in during post-production.

"When we started working with the footage, it pretty quickly became clear that that [using prosthetics] wasn't going to work," the FX guru told us at the time. "So we ended up digitally removing all of the prosthetics, even back on that first film, so any of the head prosthetics are and have always been fully replaced with CG."

"They didn't realize that it was normal for him not to have ears. It just felt so natural, I guess," Claus added. "So then when you see him with actual human ears, it really throws people for a loop because then they have to re-examine, 'What have I been looking at? Has he always not had ears?' You know?"

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

What'd you think of Marvel Studios' debut television series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.