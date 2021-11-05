WandaVision Star Paul Bettany Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Photo From His “Weird Job”

✖

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn aren't on Instagram, but thankfully Marvel fans still have Paul Bettany to keep the social media site fun. The actor known for playing Vision in the MCU often posts hilarious content, including some behind-the-scenes photos from his times playing Vision. Today, Bettany took to Instagram to share a funny photo of people removing his Vision make-up, and it looks like a pretty grueling task.

"Weird job sometimes Xxxxxx," Bettany captioned his photo. You can check it out in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Bettany (@paulbettany)

Despite the fact that Marvel fans are dying to know what's going to happen with White Vision after the events of WandaVision, it was recently revealed that Bettany is not currently contracted to return to the MCU.

"I’m honest with you. I still don’t know [if there are more opportunities in the MCU]," Bettany revealed to The Playlist. "Oh no, no. I don’t have a contract. I don’t know that. I don’t know that at all. And all that I do know is, as far as this sort of traunch of press goes, it’s for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn’t look like that happening again. I mean, I guess it would be difficult to introduce White Vision and not deal with him in some way, but we have not discussed that."

There may be no current plans for Bettany to return, but fans can expect to see his on-screen love interest, Elizabeth Olsen, back as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"I think it’s scarier than Indiana Jones," Olsen recently teased while talking about the Doctor Strange sequel with Vanity Fair. "I think it definitely feels more Sam Raimi than that. So maybe that was the goal, but it definitely became something darker I think." She clarified, "Yea, not like [Raimi's] western [stuff]... Yes, the horror genre feeling of constant fear and thrill and misleads and playing with camera, playing with how the perspective of the depth of field in order to make the audience feel more anxious... It’s more... I think it's more than like a glossy Indiana Jones movie. Which I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like it has a darker thing going on."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently scheduled to hit theatres on March 25, 2022. In the meantime, Marvel's 2021 line-up includes Loki, which is currently releasing new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays. Black Widow is now scheduled to hit in theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... is coming to Disney+ in August, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.