Vision Actor Paul Bettany Not Currently Contracted To Reappear In MCU

At the end of Marvel's WandaVision, the "White Vision" of the series found himself flying away while Wanda made peace with the version of her husband that she made from her mind and memories (before he disappeared forever). To that end, the White Vision is seemingly still out there, somewhere, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's unclear when the character could pop-up again, there are a number of movies and TV shows in the pipeline, but even Paul Bettany says he's unclear when he's going to re-appear as the character in the MCU, revealing in an interview that he currently doesn't have a contract with Marvel Studios after the end of the show.

"I’m honest with you. I still don’t know (if there are more opportunities in the MCU), Bettany revealed to The Playlist. "Oh no, no. I don’t have a contract. I don’t know that. I don’t know that at all. And all that I do know is, as far as this sort of traunch of press goes, it’s for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn’t look like that happening again. I mean, I guess it would be difficult to introduce White Vision and not deal with him in some way, but we have not discussed that."

It's worth noting that Bettany's White Vision comes to believe that he is the real Vision at the end of the show before flying away, learning about his history with Wanda as a romantic partner and his time with The Avengers. The producers of WandaVision explicitly didn't show what happened to White Vision though, because to Wanda this version of the character isn't the same man.

"[There's no scene of where White Vision is in the world] because the point is that he's not her guy," head writer Jac Schaeffer previously told CinemaBlend. "That's not the man that she had children with. That's not the one who's been in the sitcom world with him. That's not the one that she said goodbye to on a hill in Wakanda. That's the body and the data. So for the purposes of me and my job on the show, and what I focus on, where he ends up is an afterthought to the story proper."

Though Bettany's MCU future is unclear, Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a connection set-up in the post-credit scene of WandaVision.