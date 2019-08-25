WandaVision Teaser Poster Hints at Scarlet Witch’s Comic-Accurate Costume

Marvel has been revealing quite a lot about its future movies, TV shows, and even theme parks at this weekend’s D23 Expo. Among the many projects in the spotlight is WandaVision — and the series’ first teaser poster has a pretty major Easter egg. The poster, which you can check out below, shows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in a vintage living room setting. A rather-suspicious shadow is cast behind the duo, which looks a heck of a lot like Wanda’s comic-accurate headdress.

In the comics, Wanda’s costumes have run the gambit from outrageous to fairly conservative, but many of them have been accented by some variation of a red whimple headdress. While Wanda’s MCU ensembles have been much more grounded in reality, fans have hoped to see the headdress factor into Olsen’s portrayal in some form or fashion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WandaVision has been described as part vintage sitcom, part superhero adventure, which makes the notion that Wanda could be sporting a comic-accurate costume all the more exciting. The series will also see Kat Dennings and Randall Park reprise their roles as Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo, and Kathryn Hahn portraying the series’ “nosy neighbor”.

“They are such an unusual pairing, right? He’s [Vision] not human but he’s more human than anyone, maybe,” director Matt Shakman said in a recent interview. “He always has the best, most wise things to say. He completely sees the world for what it is. She’s gone through so much trauma. She’s lost her brother, she’s an orphan, and all these different things have happened to her.”

“I think we’ve all been quite taken by that union.” Shakman continued. “[WandaVision] is the exploration of that bizarre, strange, completely right kind of love and it’s about watching them explore their relationship and growing it.”

“Last thing I knew, I died in Infinity War. All I can tell you is, every time we get to do this, the stories get richer and richer, and this is the richest it’s been, and we’re so excited to bring it to you all,” Bettany recently. “I hope you love it, because it’s gonna be surprising and weird.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.