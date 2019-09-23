Watch Emmy Awards 2019 In Memoriam Pay Tribute To Stan Lee, Cameron Boyce, Luke Perry and More

The Television Academy has published its In Memoriam segment aired Sunday during the 71st Emmy Awards, paying tribute to late Marvel visionary Stan Lee, Riverdale star Luke Perry, Easy Rider star Peter Fonda, actor-director Penny Marshall, The Carol Burnett Show star Tim Conway, Disney Channel and Descendants star Cameron Boyce and many others. Introduced by Watchmen star Regina King and set to a piano rendition of “Time After Time” performed by Halsey, the segment also remembered director John Singleton, former Universal Studios executive and frequent Steven Spielberg collaborator Sid Sheinberg, James Frawley, prolific television director and helmer of The Muppet Movie, Disney executive and producer Ron Miller, and Mary Tyler Moore stars Georgia Engel and Valerie Harper.

Lee died in November aged 95. The famed Avengers and Spider-Man co-creator died from cardiac arrest brought on by respiratory and congestive heart failure. Disney CEO Bob Iger, who helped name Lee as a Disney Legends at the bi-annual awards ceremony at D23 Expo in 2017, remembered Lee as someone who was “as extraordinary as the characters he created.” In a statement released after Lee’s death, Iger said, “A superhero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”

Beyond co-creating the many superheroes that populate the Marvel Cinematic Universe — including Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Hulk, Ant-Man and Wasp — Lee was credited as producer on dozens of Marvel-inspired film and television works, including Daredevil and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Lee was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 2017 for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program for Rocket & Groot, where Lee served as co-executive producer.

“The amazing thing to be thankful for is that Stan got to see it all happen,” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Variety when remembering Lee, who famously made cameo appearances in every Marvel Cinematic Universe film from Iron Man through Avengers: Endgame. “Stan dominated pop culture. He saw it and was aware and he loved it. I’ve been saying for years that the characters he created will outlive all of us making the movies, and enter the pantheon of myth which he read and was inspired by as a kid.”

In Captain Marvel, its first film released after Lee’s death, Marvel Studios honored Lee with a specialized logo comprised of Lee’s many cameo appearances. Spider-Man: Far From Home — the first MCU entry without a cameo from Lee — remembered the longtime Amazing Spider-Man author and co-creator Steve Ditko with a specialized thank you in its end credits.