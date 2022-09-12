Werewolf by Night: Marvel Fans Excited Over Studio's First Venture Into Horror

By Adam Barnhardt

Werewolf by Night is on the way, and Marvel fans can't get enough. Saturday, Kevin Feige officially confirmed the first-ever holiday special from Marvel Studios, the Gael Garcia Bernal-led Halloween presentation that will debut on Disney+ just over three weeks from now. Despite being a character tucked away deep within the Marvel stable, Jack Russell found himself as a trending topic on Twitter Monday afternoon as fans couldn't contain their excitement, some 48 hours after the special was first announced.

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," Disney's official synopsis of the program reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th. What other characters do you hope to see appear in the upcoming special? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

