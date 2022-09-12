Werewolf by Night: Marvel Fans Excited Over Studio's First Venture Into Horror

Werewolf by Night is on the way, and Marvel fans can't get enough. Saturday, Kevin Feige officially confirmed the first-ever holiday special from Marvel Studios, the Gael Garcia Bernal-led Halloween presentation that will debut on Disney+ just over three weeks from now. Despite being a character tucked away deep within the Marvel stable, Jack Russell found himself as a trending topic on Twitter Monday afternoon as fans couldn't contain their excitement, some 48 hours after the special was first announced.

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," Disney's official synopsis of the program reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.