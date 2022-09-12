Werewolf by Night: Marvel Fans Excited Over Studio's First Venture Into Horror
Werewolf by Night is on the way, and Marvel fans can't get enough. Saturday, Kevin Feige officially confirmed the first-ever holiday special from Marvel Studios, the Gael Garcia Bernal-led Halloween presentation that will debut on Disney+ just over three weeks from now. Despite being a character tucked away deep within the Marvel stable, Jack Russell found himself as a trending topic on Twitter Monday afternoon as fans couldn't contain their excitement, some 48 hours after the special was first announced.
"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," Disney's official synopsis of the program reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
I love that they decided to go black and white with Werewolf By Night.
Pays tribute to horror of old, both in terms of film as well as Marvel’s various horror magazines of the 1970’s, while also being able to have some visible bloodshed. pic.twitter.com/9MdKDk9mvd— The Man-Thing’s Menagerie of Marvelous Monsters (@Adventurin2Fear) September 10, 2022
Can’t get over how cool it is to see WEREWOLF BY NIGHT going with a black and white, old school gothic horror vibe. It’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/wVhWPtyUrs— Killer Horror Critic (@KillerCritics) September 11, 2022
the whole idea of werewolf by night being Ulysses setting up this big treasure hunt/competition for the blood stone in his manor with a werewolf of the loose where only one person can come out of the bloodbath alive is actually fucking insane i love it pic.twitter.com/Xv8llSXtJS— regan ⟢ (@FlSTOFKHONSHU) September 11, 2022
So Werewolf By Night is quickly becoming one of my most anticipated October releases due entirely to that old-school monster mash style.
It looks gnarly. I hope the movie has a little grit to it, because that trailer looks wild.
Also, Man-Thing.— Ant 💀 Waiting for Halloween (@AGramuglia) September 11, 2022
Do you think Dracula will show up in Werewolf by Night? pic.twitter.com/X3O8dQ8kot— The Wednesday Pull List! (@WednesdayPull) September 12, 2022
Hey @Marvel remember when you used to give us some fun horror comic books? I do! Really hope you see everyone’s excitement for Werewolf by Night and give us some consistent horror books PLEASE! The readers are starving! #marvelhorror pic.twitter.com/73xDMMjzeQ— ChangoATX (@ChangoATX) September 12, 2022
Marvel is so deep into their catalogue of characters that they’re doing Werewolf by Night, and yet DC has yet to even think of touching The Question, a character seemingly made for this unique moment in history when much of the population is mentally ruled by conspiracy theories.— Seth Jacob (@SethJacob) September 10, 2022
Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th. What other characters do you hope to see appear in the upcoming special? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!