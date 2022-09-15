Werewolf by Night: Marvel Confirms Behind-the-Scenes Assembled Episode

Since Disney+ first launched three years ago, Marvel Studios has crafted a behind-the-scenes documentary for every project it has released. Whether it be a film or Disney+ series, each production has gotten its own episode on Marvel Studios Assembled and, as one might expect, Werewolf by Night will be no different. Though it's neither a feature-length film or extended television series, Marvel executives have confirmed the Halloween special will get its own documentary.

Jeff Redmond and Lauren Goralski were part of a Disney+ Unscripted panel at the Anaheim-based D23 Expo over the weekend, where they confirmed "Werewolf by Night is getting a behind-the-scenes documentary from Marvel Unscripted," according to a new report from MovieWeb.

Marvel Studios officially announced the project at the same convention, revealing the first teaser for the project at the same time. In the teaser, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were introduced to the eponymous lycanthrope (Gael Garcia Bernal), a character presumed to be Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing, and a host of other characters.

Despite the packed special, fans shouldn't be holding out hope for a crossover between Jack Russell and Moon Knight, as special helmer Michael Giacchino says there are no immediate plans for the two.

"Moon Knight first appeared in Werewolf by Night in the comics years ago," the filmmaker told ET Canada at D23 Expo. "That's what everyone is thinking. Yeah, there's no immediate plans for anything like that."

Marvel's official synopsis for the special can be found below:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th.