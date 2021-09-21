What If…? Director Teases Reinvented, “More Comedic” Thor

In a matter of hours, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be introduced to Party Thor (Chris Hemsworth), a version of the Asgardian that will appear in Marvel’s What If…? The latest episode of the animated show will show the character as if he was raised as an only child, an upbringing that made the character more raucous than ever. In fact, series director Bryan Andrews said he and the show’s creatives were able to reinvent the character a bit, and use Hemworth’s comedic acting to its full advantage for the episode.

“We get to reinvent him because his entire life from the beginning to this point is totally different so we got to create a brand new version of Thor, truly,” Andrew said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Andrews added that they get to build on that brand of comedy introduced in Thor: Ragnarok and take it to all new places with some familiar faces along the way.

“We push that comedy. It does take place in the timeframe roughly of what we think of as Thor so there are some other characters that we do get to see from that movie — Jane Foster makes an appearance as well as Darcy and Natalie Portman and Kat Dennings did such a fantastic job.”

The filmmaker concluded, “I get a sense that maybe there’s a little bit of actual Chris in ‘Party Thor’ which might be one reason why he gravitated towards it so easily and had so much fun with it.”

The first six episodes of Marvel’s What If…? are now streaming on Disney+.

