New Marvel What If? Promo Images Show Thor, Watcher & Black Panther

New promo images for Marvel's What If…? offer new looks at party Thor, T'Challa as Star-Lord, and the Watcher. The images surfaced online, revealing these new renderings of the characters. The "party Thor" image lends credibility to the rumors that one episode will see the god of thunder partying hard enough to destroy the world. Fans already knew that another episode would recast T'Challa as the legendary outlaw Star-Lord instead of the ruler of Wakanda and its hero, the Black Panther. The Watcher is the host that introduces each episode and is among the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"He's a godlike, omnipotent figure who is larger than life," Wright told D23 Magazine. "The challenge with a character like that is: How do you make him human? How do you make him relatable? He is mysterious, but he's also kind of dangerous. You want to know more, and you're hanging on his every word as he invites you into all these stories. In the comics, he's an observer—and then some. Here, in the first season, he starts off as an observer, but he gradually becomes more compelled by what he watches.

"There are infinite possibilities with this series within the MCU. I'm open to all of it. One thing I think we're realizing with Marvel and Kevin Feige's leadership is that these are broad, broad canvasses they're painting on. I don't even try to anticipate, so I'm just open to all of it - as The Watcher would be."

A.C. Bradley developed What If…? for Disney+. He has suggested that the show's first season will play out like a Marvel Studios film.

"Kevin said that we will be exploring every movie in a new way, but not every episode is about one movie if that makes sense," Bradley told Discussing Film in 2019. "On the reel [shown at D23 Expo], there is this image of a Star-Lord T'Challa because we wanted to see what if the worlds of Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy collided? That was taking two universes, two to three movies, kind of twisting them in new ways."

