Marvel's What If...?: Details on Thor-Centric Episode Reportedly Revealed

Thanks to the wonders of merchandising, we've known for a while now Marvel's What If...? is going to feature Party Thor. Though Chris Hemsworth's character hasn't been seen in any of the teasers for the series yet, he has been included on various pieces of apparel released in support of the show. We've yet to get a release date from Disney+ for the series, but reported plot details for the series have now started to surface, hinting at Party Thor's involvement in the series.

As such, there could be pretty hefty spoilers ahead. Proceed with caution if you're hoping to head into What If...? completely spoiler-free.

According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, Party Thor's story picks up around the events of the first Thor movie. If you recall, Odin (Anthony Hopkins) deemed Thor unworthy of Mjolnir, causing the God of Thunder to find his worthiness over the course of the movie and regain control of the beloved MacGuffin. This latest report suggests the Party Thor episode is what would have happened if Thor never found his worthiness.

The report suggests Odinson would have continued to live in Midgard, only to become an Asgardian party animal. This would lead to the God of Thunder throwing a rager on Earth so massive, it could "potentially bring the end of the world as we know it."

In addition to Party Thor (Hemsworth), the series is expected to feature most other major MCU characters to date.

"Kevin said that we will be exploring every movie in a new way, but not every episode is about one movie if that makes sense," What If...? director AC Bradley previously told Discussing Film. "On the reel [shown at D23 Expo], there is this image of a Star-Lord T'Challa because we wanted to see what if the worlds of Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy collided? That was taking two universes, two to three movies, kind of twisting them in new ways."

Marvel's What If...? has yet to set a release date with Disney+.

