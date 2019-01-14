What Time Are the Critics’ Choice Awards?

Awards season is in full swing. Last weekend was the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards are on the horizon, but tonight it’s time for the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

The awards gala is set to air live tonight on The CW at 7 p.m. ET where it will be hosted by Taye Diggs, star of The CW’s series All-American.

The Critics’ Choice Awards are awarded each year by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association to honor the best in film and television achievement. When it comes to the film awards, the Critics’ Choice Award is often a pretty solid predictor for the Academy Award nominations, which could be of interest for ComicBook.com readers as this year Marvel Studios’ Black Panther has garnered several nominations.

The blockbuster film has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, Best Action Movie, Best Score, Best Song, and Best Acting Ensemble. Michael B. Jordan, who plays N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger in the film, also garnered a Best Supporting Actor nod.

And Black Panther isn’t the only Marvel film nominated this year, either. Avengers: Infinity War snagged nominations for Best Visual Effects as well as Best Action Movie while 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2 is nominated in the Best Comedy category.

With Black Panther hear the top of the pack in number of nominations at the Critics’ Choice Awards, it could bode well for the film when it comes time for Oscar nominations, though if you ask Angela Bassett, who plays Ramonda in the film, the film already has the award on lock.

“In my mind, it has the Oscar,” Bassett told Toofab last month. “I think the movie works so brilliantly on so many levels. It’s superhero, Marvel universe and all of that, but it connected with historians, it connected with culture, it connected globally, it just reached in and grabbed folks’ hearts and their minds and shattered so many expectations and preconceived notions.”

For a complete listing of Critics’ Choice Awards nominations, you can check out the official listing here.

Will you be tuning in to the Critics’ Choice Awards tonight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

