What Time Does Loki Season 2 Premiere on Disney Plus?

Loki season 2 is nearly upon us, with the highly anticipated second season of the Marvel series premiering on Disney+ on Thursday, October 5th. When the first trailers for Loki season 2 were released the series was given a Friday, October 6th premiere, which would have seen it be available to stream on Disney+ in the wee-hours of the morning. Now that Loki season 2 is debuting tonight however, the series will arrive in primetime (a trend start by Star Wars: Ahsoka a few weeks ago).

What time will Loki season 2 be released?

The first episode of Loki season 2 will premire on Disney+ at 9 PM Eastern Time, Thursday, October 5th. That means across other time zones in the United States Loki season 2 will premiere at 8 PM Central Time, 7 PM Mountain Time, and 6 PM Pacific Time. Only the first episode of Loki season 2 will be released on Thursday, October 5th, with new episodes debuting weekly, at the same time, every Thursday, until the finale. Like Loki season 1, Loki season 2 will have six episodes in total.

Ahead of Loki season 2's premiere, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk to Loki co-executive producer Kevin Wright, and we had to ask: "Does Marvel see Loki as the throughline for the Multiverse Saga?"

"He's become that and I remember [Michael] Waldron and I would talk a lot about in season one or just kind of acknowledge in season one, so much of the first two, three phases of Marvel storytelling do track back through Loki and the choices he made, Even Thanos coming to Earth is a ramification of Loki not doing his job in Avengers," Kevin Wright explained. "So all of that plays out and as we were developing this, we were kind of like, 'Oh, in a broad sense, it would be really cool if the coming phases also ran through Loki and his choices, but in a different, unexpected way.' It always, I mean those are kind of like broad discussions, but we always are focusing in on just what we're doing and try not to get too bogged down by the bigger picture. If we tell our story really well, the rest of the MCU will embrace it."

Loki season 2 Rotten Tomatoes score

As of this writing, with over 60 reviews total, Loki season 2 has an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Though the Marvel series has already earned a Certified Fresh distinction, it is sitting at a lower score than Loki season 1, which had a 91%. ComicBook.com's own Nicole Drum rated the new season of Loki a 3.5 out of 5, writing in part:

"Loki may be one of the MCU's most innovative and significant offerings, and Season 2 of the series certainly maintains the spirit of the first season and pushes not only Loki's story but the future of the MCU forward. But like the Sacred Timeline itself, Loki Season 2 shows signs of coming apart in places with little bits that could stand refinement, reconsideration, or even just a strong bit of editing."

arvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 5th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.