How Loki Season 2 Landed Moon Knight Directors

Loki producer Kevin Wright has been a long-time supporter of filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead; so much so, he was ecstatic they landed the job of helming episodes on Moon Knight, even though he wasn't producing the project. After wrapping production on that series, as Wright recalls, he worked quickly to have the two come into Marvel Studios HQ and speak with both he and Loki star and producer Tom Hiddleston.

"Moon Knight, they were awesome on. I had met with Justin and Aaron before Loki season one after The Endless and I really, really liked them there, but Loki was kind of already getting moving and Kate [Herron] was on board. We were loving what she was doing and it was one of those, 'Oh, got to keep those guys in mind for something else,'" Wrights tells ComicBook.com.

The producer went on to say the duo was initially up for another project that never materialized, so they eventually found their way to Moon Knight and, in turn, Loki Season Two.

"Then they went on the Moon Knight and it was like this really kind of full circle path of they were doing additional photography on Moon Knight and we had a number of scripts already ready to go on Loki and sent Kevin Feige to go recruit them off the set of Moon Knight and be like, 'Hey, see if they want to come in and meet with Tom and I about Loki season two,'" Wright adds. "I think there was some trepidation of, 'Do we want to come into a season two?,' But they took the meeting thankfully with Tom and I and we were able to convince them why we thought they'd be great for it, but we wanted them to change it up a little bit. There was no point in doing the same thing again."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.