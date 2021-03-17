The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Director Confirms When Series Takes Place in MCU

✖

The introduction of Marvel's shows on Disney+ have played with the traditional timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though Spider-Man: Far From Home come out nearly two years ago in the real world, both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier take place before the Tom Holland-starring sequel. In fact, WandaVision takes place a month or so after people started returning from The Blip. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, on the other hand, takes place roughly six months after those who dusted began to return or two months or so prior to Far From Home.

According to director Kari Skogland, the timeline made the most sense because people are starting to get out of the "honeymoon phase" of their loved ones returning. That makes for a more realistic and grounded storytelling approach, the filmmaker told Collider.

"Everything narratively was informed by that event for us," Skogland told the website. "It meant that we're just past the shock of it. We're just past the joy of it — because we're imagining that there would be a lot of joy, in people returning. Now we're into the reality of it, which is complicated."

Malcolm Spellman, the head writer behind the show, added that he thought the six-month period between The Blip and the events of the series.

"Part of it was just about creating an energy that felt modern and timely," Spellman said. "When we started this thing, the blip felt like something that could be harnessed in a way that all the fans would dig it and it would make this series feel relevant."

He added, "Part of the mission statement for this series was that we create heroes of the moment who can lead us into the future. To do that, they have to be dealing with issues that regular people would understand. And I think anyone who's been living through this pandemic can understand how the people in the MCU feel about a global problem where half the population has just reappeared."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ beginning Friday, March 19th.

