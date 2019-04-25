Will ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Get a Super Bowl Trailer?

Disney-owned Marvel Studios is expected to air an Avengers: Endgame TV spot in lieu of a trailer during Super Bowl LIII, Trailer Track reports.

No. Next footage should be a spot at Super Bowl — TrailerTrack (@trailertrack) January 24, 2019

According to the trailer and footage tracking site, a second Endgame trailer is probable for early March, likely coinciding with the March 8 release of Captain Marvel.

That film has direct ties with Endgame and is set to resolve the post-credits tag on preceding film Avengers: Infinity War, which saw Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) issue a distress signal to the presumably off-world superhero (Brie Larson).

In 2018, Disney purchased air time for just two of its tentpoles: a 45-second teaser offering the first footage from Lucasfilm's Solo: A Star Wars Story and a 30-second Infinity War TV spot that featured new footage, following the first full trailer released in November.

The buzzy Infinity War Super Bowl spot dominated social media, sparking more than 161,000 conversations and topping Solo, which generated 109,000 for second place.

As reported by ComScore, that footage won nearly five million views on Marvel's official YouTube page on Super Bowl Sunday, plus an additional 700,000 views on Marvel Entertainment's Facebook page and another almost nine million on Marvel Studios' Facebook page.

Marvel helped generate buzz by launching a 22-set Infinity War Twitter emoji line, featuring characters like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) that were unlocked when users tweeted the relevant hashtags.

Infinity War went on to earn $2.04 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time and the fourth highest-grossing film of all time.

Such Super Bowl and box office numbers are in reach for Endgame, which looks to resolve a shocking cliffhanger ending that saw most of Earth's mightiest heroes obliterated by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the same snap that wiped out fifty percent of all life in the universe.

In addition to continuing on from Infinity War, Endgame will see Larson's Captain Marvel cross over into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe while marking the returns of Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), who sat out the last film.

Endgame — which emerged last month as the most-viewed trailer in its first 24 hours online, displacing the first Infinity War trailer — further marks the end of the first 11-year chapter of the MCU launched with 2008's Iron Man.

"The entire intention of Infinity War and the next Avengers film next year was to have an ending — to bring a conclusion to 10-plus years, 22-movie narrative in a way that hadn't been done before in this particular type of film," Marvel Studios chief and architect Kevin Feige told Uproxx in 2018.

"It's been done before in films where there are a finite number of books, and they finish telling the story for the books, so they come to an ending. Characters like Spider-Man or Batman or James Bond or Iron Man, who have been around for so long and are always refreshed in comic books or novels or movies, you don't necessarily get that kind of an endpoint — and we wanted to do that, which is what these next two Avengers films are."

Super Bowl LIII airs Sunday, February 3 on CBS. Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.