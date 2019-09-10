The Russo Brothers Admit What It Would Take to Return to Marvel

Joe and Anthony Russo are busy launching their own studio (AGBO) and making smaller, character-driven movies — at least, much smaller than the work they did on Avengers: Endgame. For the first time in years, the duo doesn’t have an upcoming project with Marvel Studios, but the two are never saying never when it comes to returning to the House of Ideas.

In a recent interview with SYFYWIRE, the Brothers — or Joe, at least — revealed what it’d take to convince the filmmakers to come back to the Kevin Feige-led production house. “I grew on up [John] Byrne’s X-Men run,” Joe told the site. “Ben Grimm was a favorite character growing up, The Thing. And Fantastic Four is now in the Marvel fold. There’s a lot.”

Spinning off the Fantastic Four family, the filmmaker also revealed he’d love taking on one of the most famous characters to ever be dreamt up. “Silver Surfer is an amazing character. Going really big in cosmic would be a lot of fun. So there’s a lot of things that could attract us,” the director continued.

In previous interviews, the brothers teased the fact they’d like tackling a Secret Wars project.

“I keep saying Secret Wars because that was one of the first books that I really fell in love with as a kid,” Joe said earlier this year. “This notion of, you know, event storytelling, and I think that’s part of the reason that we gravitate so strongly towards these event films and these ensemble films is the notion that you can contain so many different characters and so many different points of view and galvanize them around a story point is really compelling to us.”

Avengers: Endgame is currently available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital.

