Winter Soldier Actor Sebastian Stan Posts Painful Handwashing Video Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Sebastian Stan is taking time to post some painful-looking hand washing video during the coronavirus outbreak. The Winter Soldier actor has had plenty of time to think about his approach to social distancing as his Disney+ series has been paused this week. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to be shooting in the Czech Republic right now, but coronavirus concerns have pulled everyone back to the United States for a little while. Now, the actor is making these videos to encourage fans to take care of themselves.

Stan wrote on Instagram, “Life 2020. Be safe out there. Think of your loved ones, parents, kids, the elderly. Be kind and mindful of others. Wash your hands. #coronavirus #wereallinthistogether”

Videos by ComicBook.com

An earlier attempt at that relatable content kind of backfired on the Marvel star. A lot of people didn’t take too kindly to a post of him in an outrageous get-up on a flight. The concerns around the virus are running a bit higher in the United States after a number of events this week. Almost all of the major sports leagues have postponed their seasons. Marvel, Disney, and more have opted to start shifting their release schedules around as a result of coronavirus.

One actress on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier provided fans with a bit of an update in regards to the cast and crew this week. Vanessa Cater touched down in Atlanta with the rest of the production. She had some encouragement for the fans on Twitter. She wrote, “Hi Guys, Just landed back in ATL, more of the Team, Cast, Crew flying out over the next 2 day. All will be safe & sound. Very sad to have left the beautiful City of Prague & it people, we were all looking forward to filming there. Stay Safe everyone. #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier”

Do you think The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still coming this fall? Let us know in the comments! The Falcon and The Winter Solider is still scheduled to hit Disney+ in August.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, The Eternals on November 6, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.