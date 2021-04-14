Winter Soldier Actor Sebastian Stan Addresses Bucky's MCU Death

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has bid farewell to some of its most popular characters like Captain America, Iron Man, and Black Widow. While Captain America went off to live in the past with an alternate timeline following Avengers: Endgame, it is mostly accepted that Steve Rogers, Tony Stark, and Natasha Romanoff have all died in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. None of the major heroes have been afforded the luxury of retiring and being left to live out a peaceful life elsewhere in that world just yet. Hawkeye tried once but he got roped back in. Now, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan has been asked how he hopes to see his Bucky Barnes go out, should that day come.

"You want me to answer how Bucky would die?" Stan said in an interview with Uproxx. "Oh man, hopefully at this point, it would be in a nice warm bed as a 200-year-old man with a family. That’s his way now, I think he’s earned that." Bucky did go on a date early in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, so maybe the family life is still out there for him if he can ever settle down and take a break from saving the world.

For now, fans can look forward to two more episodes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with Stan playing Bucky Barnes. Beyond that, though it seems inevitable that he will play the role again, Marvel Studios has not yet revealed where the character will be showing up despite laying out most of their movie and TV plans for the next two years. They also have not promised a second season of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

"My impression is that nobody's over at that studio getting caught in the noise. They just love the work. They're just always constantly grateful," Stan told Collider about Marvel Studios. "Which if you look at the movies, a lot of the endings of the movies [are] like, 'Well, this could be it, but maybe we'll get lucky and we'll get another one!' There's never been, 'Well, yeah, we're Marvel, we'll just f—ing hit another home run.' There's always this thing of embracing the last film for what it is and the hope of a continuation without expectation, and that's very difficult to do at that level."

