Wolverine: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Why He Thinks Marvel Fans Want Him in the Role

Daniel Radcliffe revealed why he thinks Marvel fans want him to be Wolverine so badly. Jimmy Fallon asked him about the enduring rumors about the Harry Potter star putting on an X-Men uniform. As always, Radcliffe was very charming in explaining that it was really his height that leads to all this fancasting. Funnily enough, the actor referenced his Comicbook.com interview with Brandon Davis about playing Logan at some point. He laughed about not being able to joke about it because it just keeps the cycle going. He’s quite honored by all the attention but seriously isn’t in the plans for Marvel at the moment. (Even if he was, he wouldn’t be able to say anything…. Just kidding!) At any rate, Radcliffe looks absolutely shocked by all the attention and had some nice words about Hugh Jackman near the end as well.

“This is something that has, like come up every so often for the last few years,” Radcliffe began. “And every time it comes up. I’m like, ‘That’s not true. There’s nothing behind that.’ And everyone’s like, ‘Oh, he said it might be true.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t. I said the opposite of that.’”

“And then, like, every so often, I’ll get bored answering the question in a sensible way, so I’ll make a joke, and every time I make a joke, I’m like, ‘Why did you do that? That’s gonna set..’ So the other day, I was like, ‘Prove me wrong Marvel.’ And that ignited a whole thing,” he said gesturing to our interview. “But yeah, I think it’s cause Wolverine in the comics is fairly short, so I think it’s people going like, ‘Who’s a short actor? Him. He can maybe play him.’ That’s why yeah… Anything that implies the fleetingest similarity to Hugh Jackman is incredibly flattering. So, I’m happy with that.”

Comicbook.com recently spoke with The Lost City star about the prospect of being Wolverine. He was flattered, but doesn’t know if Marvel is going to do it.

“So many times, people come to me like, ‘hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that’s pretty cool.’ No, I don’t know anything about it. Like, I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like ‘Wolverine’s actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!’” Radcliffe said. “But I don’t see myself, I don’t see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel.”

