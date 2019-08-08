Daniel Radcliffe Does Not Think He Would Play Wolverine

While there have been some fans who have floated his name for the role, Harry Potter veteran Daniel Radcliffe has no interest in taking on the role of Wolverine once the X-Men make their move to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a new interview in support of his role in Playmobil: The Movie, Radcliffe said that while his height makes him seem like an ideal comic since Wolverine is canonically short in the comic, it is actually his affection for the X-Men films that makes him less inclined to appear in a potential follow-up.

“Most of the films that I love I don’t think I would want to see remade,” Radcliffe told Yahoo! Movies in an interview, which you can see above. “And I certainly don’t think that I would want to be in the remakes of them.”

The actor takes some responsibility for having accidentally started the rumors that he might take on the role. During an interview, he joked that he might be “Wolverine if he’d been shrunk in a hot wash,” and instead of laughing with him, he found that people he met on his next project were asking whether he was actually in the running to play the mutant hero.

Radcliffe, who has mostly made modestly-budgeted movies since leaving Harry Potter, also told the site that he rejects the notion that popular, blockbuster films are creatively bankrupting Hollywood.

“There is a myth that goes around that there is much more of an artistic struggle, somehow, to make an indie movie than it is to make a big movie, like it’s not easy to make a huge franchise movie,” Radcliffe said. “What they’re doing on those huge Marvel films are a huge amount of work.”

Radcliffe can next be seen onscreen playing the role of overconfident spy Rex Dasher in Playmobil: The Movie. The film will be in theaters this Friday, August 9.