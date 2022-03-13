Daniel Radcliffe Responds to Wolverine Rumors (Exclusive)

When it comes to fan casting Marvel roles, there are few that fans are as invested in as they are that of Wolverine. With Hugh Jackman’s time as the fan favorite character over — Jackman confirmed as recently as August that he has no plans to return to the role — there has been no shortage of rumors and suggestions about who should play the character next. A name that frequently comes up is that of Harry Potter veteran Daniel Radcliffe, but while the actor may high on the list for fans, he’s making it clear that while he appreciates the support, he’s doesn’t think Marvel will choose him after Jackman — but he’s open to Marvel proving him wrong.

Speaking with ComicBook.com at the SXSW premiere of his new film, The Lost City, Radcliffe said that he appreciates fans want a “short guy” to play Wolverine in keeping with comics canon, but not only has he not been cast, but he doesn’t see them choosing him after Jackman’s time in the role.

“So many times, people come to me like, ‘hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that’s pretty cool.’ No, I don’t know anything about it. Like, I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like ‘Wolverine’s actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!’” Radcliffe said. “But I don’t see myself, I don’t see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel.”

Radcliffe has previously said that he doesn’t think that he would play Wolverine despite fans floating his name for the role. Back in 2019, he explained that his love for the X-Men films actually makes it a bit less likely that he’d want to appear in a follow up.

“Most of the films that I love I don’t think I would want to see remade,” Radcliffe said at the time. “And I certainly don’t think that I would want to be in the remakes of them.”

As for when fans might get to see any iteration of Wolverine on the big screen again, Deadpool 3 was recently announced with The Adam Project and Free Guy director Shawn Levy in negotiations to direct and Levy told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis that he wants to bring Jackman and Ryan Reynolds together in the film.

“I will absolutely confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a b-tch you puts these two magnificent gods in the same movie together,” Levy said. “That will happen, and it will be me.”

The Lost City opens in theaters on March 19th.