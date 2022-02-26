Wolverine: Taron Egerton Calls Marvel Fan-Casting “Very Flattering”

Sooner or later, Wolverine will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it’s all but guaranteed Hugh Jackman won’t be the one playing the role. Amongst the various actors that should be in the running for the role—according to the many fans of the sprawling franchise, that is—is Taron Egerton, the star of 20th Century’s Kingsman franchise.

While the actor was quick to say any such Wolverine chatter was nothing more than speculation in one recent interview, he admitted it was flattering considering he’d love to play the character.

“There’s no truth in it at all. There’s no truth in it. It would be, obviously, really exciting, but I don’t know,” Egerton told BBC’s The One Show.

When asked if he’d play the beloved mutant, Egerton added, “Yeah, of course. That’s like playing Bond. It would be exciting to play a role where you play to by such a huge audience. Those movies are the most watched movies in the world. It’s a great thrill and it’s a great part. But there’s no truth in it. Very flattering, though.”

As recently as August, Jackman shut down any plans to return to the role.

“I’m hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table,” he explained. “Let’s just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe anything’s I’m joking, please.”

Jackman can be seen as Wolverine in Logan, now streaming on Hulu.

