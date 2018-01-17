Marvel Releases Second Wolverine Post-Credits Scene

The latest Wolverine sighting in the Marvel Universe took place this week. The new page appeared in this week’s The Mighty Thor #703.

Drawn by Leinil Yu, the scene shows Wolverine walking into a hospital. He approaches a doctor and says he heard that Jane Foster was being treated here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wolverine hands the doctor flowers. He asks that she makes sure Jane gets them. The Doctor notices there is no card, but Wolverine just walks away.

This is somewhat like the first Wolverine post-credits scene. That scene took place in the pages of Captain America. Wolverine visited a bar in hopes of running into Cap but missed him. Wolverine didn’t stick around to wait for Cap, he just left the bar isntead.

The difference between the two scenes is that if Wolverine wanted to talk to Jane Foster all he’d have to do is find her room at the hospital. He chooses not to.

It is a little strange that Wolverine’s is going looking for Jane Foster. The two characters don’t have a particularly storied relationship. Jane Foster didn’t even join the Avengers as Thor until after Wolverine’s death.

These post-credits scenes are leading to Wolverine’s role in Infinity Countdown.

“Fans have been speculating about Wolverine’s whereabouts since he first reappeared in Marvel Legacy #1—and the Marvel Universe is left just as unaware!” teased SVP and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort said when the post-credits scenes were announced. “So keep your eyes peeled as Canada’s favorite citizen makes his presence felt in titles all across the Marvel line! It’s all leading to something—but what?”

“Mystery has always been part of Wolverine’s DNA,” added senior editor Mark Paniccia. “He’s one of Marvel’s most interesting and popular characters. Fans are going to have a helluva ride finding out where he’s been and how he came back.”

Wolverine’s role in a larger story was hinted at by then editor-in-chief Axel Alonso when Logan returned in the pages of Marvel Legacy #1.

“Yes, Logan is back from the dead,” Marvel editor-in-chief Axel Alonso told ComicBook.com. “After three years of a Logan-free Marvel Universe, Logan is back, claws popped and ready for action. How he came back, why he came back, and just how he came into possession of that Infinity Stone are part of a fascinating story that’s going to unveil soon, and in some unusual places.”

Wolverine’s next post-credits appearance will be in Amazing Spider-Man #794. The issue goes on sale January 24th.