Nathan Fillion Trends After Marvel's Wonder Man Show Is Revealed
Marvel is reportedly developing a Wonder Man TV show and fans are thinking Nathan Fillion will be a part of it. The Hollywood Reporter dropped details about a Disney+ show for the Avenger this week. Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be handling the series. Brooklyn Nine-Nine scribe Andrew Guest will be penning the show. It's a live-action effort that will focus on the character. Cretton signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios in the past year and it includes several other projects. However, there have been very few inklings in the released footage from the MCU about Wonder Man or where he could come from.
The one detail that fans are repeating to each other right now are Easter egg cut from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Simon Williams, the alter ego of Wonder Man, was supposed to appear in the background of the film. Set photos from 2017 also show off the actor being present. In the small town that Ego absolutely guts in the climax of the film, some observers noticed movie posters for something involving Fillion's character. So, the hope of the beloved actor making a return springs eternal.
Bring back Nathan Fillion for the role!!! #WonderMan https://t.co/LBJura6w9H— Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas1994) June 16, 2022
Do you think Nathan Fillion will be playing Wonder Man? Let us know down in the comments!
Creative team is dope
prevnext
This is a great creative team, will be interesting to see if they bring back Nathan Fillion after playing #WonderMan in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL.2 or go with another actor instead. https://t.co/c3SfUuOamk— Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) June 16, 2022
Would be dope
prevnext
Nathan Fillion as Wonder Man would be awesome! https://t.co/sEKyQqRMfS— Jack (@jackinfinity203) June 16, 2022
Wonder if he's busy
prevnext
They better get Nathan Fillion back https://t.co/P8EOf6MMeg— Almost COVID-Free Crisis (@whoneedsdoomguy) June 16, 2022
Movie is a hot topic
prevnext
So are we getting Nathan Fillion from those deleted Guardians 2 scenes back or what? #WonderMan https://t.co/ErKe0pakCP— Chris Hanna (@MegaNerd98) June 16, 2022
This seems like an inevitability
prevnext
Oh we're definitely getting a West Coast Avengers project. Here's hoping Nathan Fillion will play him. https://t.co/1n5qh2J8Qw— The Funnee Woman (@thefunneewoman) June 16, 2022
A lot of people want it
prevnext
Alright, if you're gonna give us ANOTHER marvel series, at least cast Nathan Fillion, like he was supposed to be Wonder Man in Guardians 2. https://t.co/p4dlJkdI1o— Stray (@GhostMaToast) June 16, 2022
Who even knows
prevnext
I wonder if they will keep Nathan Fillion onboard or re-cast him. https://t.co/hb2ktk0uLW— Robert Adams (@RobertAdamsMLP) June 16, 2022
People are trying to manifest it
prev
Please star @NathanFillion please star Nathan Fillion. He'd just be perfect for this. https://t.co/iwq716rSin— Daniel Fugate (@df2506) June 16, 2022