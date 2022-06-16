Nathan Fillion Trends After Marvel's Wonder Man Show Is Revealed

Marvel is reportedly developing a Wonder Man TV show and fans are thinking Nathan Fillion will be a part of it. The Hollywood Reporter dropped details about a Disney+ show for the Avenger this week. Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be handling the series. Brooklyn Nine-Nine scribe Andrew Guest will be penning the show. It's a live-action effort that will focus on the character. Cretton signed an overall deal with Marvel Studios in the past year and it includes several other projects. However, there have been very few inklings in the released footage from the MCU about Wonder Man or where he could come from.

The one detail that fans are repeating to each other right now are Easter egg cut from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Simon Williams, the alter ego of Wonder Man, was supposed to appear in the background of the film. Set photos from 2017 also show off the actor being present. In the small town that Ego absolutely guts in the climax of the film, some observers noticed movie posters for something involving Fillion's character. So, the hope of the beloved actor making a return springs eternal.

