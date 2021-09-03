Marvel Developing Wonder Man Series With Shang-Chi Director

Marvel is digging deep into their vault of characters for their next Disney+ series with The Hollywood Reporter bringing word that a Wonder Man TV show is in the works. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton and Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Andrew Guest will collaborate on the series which will be a live-action show focused on the character. The trade notes that Guest will serve as the head writer and that Cretton will executive produce, and maybe direct some of it. Wonder Man will fall under Cretton's larger overall deal with Marvel Studios, which also includes several other projects.

Created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Don Heck in the pages of the Avengers comic back in the 1960s, Wonder Man aka Simon Williams was a villain turned hero with a variety of super powers ranging from strength to speed to Ionic Energy Manipulation and even teleportation. The character is perhaps best known to some for being a love interest to the Scarlet Witch for a brief time. Wonder Man was also notably a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, which lead to him working as an actor and stuntman in Hollywood. Perhaps the Wonder Man TV series will allow Marvel Studios to get even more meta by introducing this character.

As MCU fans may recall, Nathan Fillion was at one time set to appear as Simon Williams in a series of Easter eggs in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Set photos from the 2017 film confirmed that Fillion would be "playing" the character, mostly appearing in movie posters in the small town that is attacked by Ego in the film's climax. One post from the set showed Williams playing Tony Stark in a Steve Jobs-parody. Sadly this was left on the cutting room floor, but now it allows the new TV series to do whatever they want with the character.

Back in December it was confirmed that Cretton had inked a new overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu's Onyx Collective. As a part of that deal he'll not only work on the Shang-Chi sequel movie, which he will once again direct, but also a Disney+ series. It was previously assumed that the series Cretton was attached to through the deal would be a spinoff from Shang-Chi but now it seems like it could very well be Wonder Man. What are you hoping to see out of a Wonder Man series? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!