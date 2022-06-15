Ironheart Disney+ Series Adds Westworld Star

There are many Marvel projects in the works and exciting casting news continues to pour in about various shows and movies. One show fans are especially excited about is Ironheart, the story of Riri Williams, a young tech prodigy who ends up reverse-engineering her own Iron Man armor from Stark Tech. The show recently found its directors and it is set to star Dominique Thorne as Riri as well as In The Heights actor Anthony Ramos, who is reportedly playing a "key" MCU villain. Today, more casting news came in for the Disney+ series. According to Deadline, Westworld's Manny Montana has been cast as a series regular, but his role is currently unknown.

"Mannnnnnn been hard to keep this one under wrap! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Can't wait for y'all to see this DOPE cast and what our 🔥🔥🔥 writers and directors have come up with 🤩🤩🤩," Montana wrote on Instagram. You can view his post below:

"We're shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever right now and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously told ComicBook.com. "She started shooting, I think, this week, before her Ironheart series," he added. Thorne confirmed that she finished filming Black Panther 2 in March. "And that is a picture wrap on Riri Williams. God is so good. See y'all in November," she posted. According to Deadline, Ironheart is now in production.

"I was at home in Delaware and I got a call asking if I would like to play this role. It was the best phone call I could have ever received," Thorne told Empire Magazine in an interview last year. "I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation! (laughs) I was waiting for them to say, like, 'Oh, we'll send you the sides' or, 'Get your tape over to us.' But there was none of that. It was just like, 'Would you like to do this?' It was probably the most unique experience I've ever had because there was no audition at all."

Previous reports have also included Lyric Ross (This Is Us) and newcomer Harper Anthony as part of the show's cast.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to open in theaters on November 11th. Ironheart does not yet have a release date.