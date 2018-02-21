‘Wonder Woman’ Director Congratulates ‘Black Panther’s Success

Black Panther is drawing praise from both sides of the big two, including the director who finally brought Wonder Woman to the big screen.

Director Patty Jenkins knows what shattering expectations is like, as Wonder Woman broke most early estimations both in critical praise and box office totals. She made sure to let Ryan Coogler and the cast and crew of Black Panther know they will be heading to theaters to see it soon.

“Huge congrats #BlackPanther on the staggering weekend. So happy for your incredibly meaningful success. Wonder Woman posse can’t wait for break in schedule to see it! You’re changing the world. What a wonderful thing! Congrats to you all @theblackpanther #RyanCoogler”

Black Panther has been a critical and commercial success, with the film currently holding a stellar 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 77% audience score. The evidence is also in the box office, as over 4 days the film has already brought in around $235 million domestically. Internationally it has managed to pull in around $169 million, leading to a worldwide box office haul of $404 million.

If you’ve already seen it, you can check out our Recap to the Rescue, which will give you the rundown on everything you might have missed!

As for Wonder Woman, the film was produced on a $149 million dollar budget and earned over $412 million domestically. Internationally it added another $409 million for a stellar worldwide total of over $821 million, defying many early estimates and turning the character into the crown jewel of the DCEU.

Wonder Woman is on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital services now, and a sequel is already in development with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot back in the fold.

Black Panther is in theaters now. Next up for Marvel is Avengers: Infinity War, which lands in theaters on May 4. After that its time for Ant-Man and The Wasp, which lands in theaters on July 6.