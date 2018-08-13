Marvel Changes Everything You Think You Know About X-23

There are few understood foundations of every Marvel character, but when it comes to X-23, those foundations just got shaken to their core.

Spoilers incoming for Hunt for Wolverine: Adamantium Agenda #4, so if you haven’t read the issue yet, you’ve been warned.

When it comes to Laura Kinney, fans know that she’s a clone of the original Wolverine Logan, and the two have formed a sort of father-daughter relationship in the years since they met. Laura considers Logan her dad, while Sarah Kinney is the scientist that actually gave birth to her cloned form. In Hunt for Wolverine: Adamantium Agenda #4 though, that is revealed not to be the case.

The crew of X-23, Spider-Man, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Man end up finding Mr. Sinister’s facility, though it appears someone else has already ransacked the place to get to his files on both humans and mutants. The mutant database is still there luckily, though it has already been copied. The crew ends up destroying the database, but Iron Man reveals to X-23 that he looked at a few Gene Files before it was destroyed, and Sinister’s Gene File on her reveals she is in fact not a clone.

Stark tells her she’s actually not a clone. When she threatens him, saying, “Tony, if you try to take my father away from me…” he says, “I…no. You are most definitely your father’s daughter. But you’re not only that. Who is Sarah Kinney?”

She tells him that Sarah was the scientist that carried her cloned body to term and the one who gave her the name Laura. “I thought of her as my mother,” X-23 says.

Stark breaks the news that she’s much more than that. “You’re not just a clone of Logan,” Stark says. “Sarah’s DNA is all through you. You’re not Logan’s clone. You’re as much Sarah as you are Logan. Sarah Kinney was your mother.”

It’s understandable that she has to sit down after that, and frankly, we kind of need to, as well.

X-23 was created by Craig Kyle, and made her debut in the X-Men: Evolution animated series, but made her comics debut in NYX #3. Since her origin was revealed in X-23: Innocence Lost, it has been understood that she was created from a damaged DNA sample from Wolverine, but now that has all changed, and we really need to know the whole story.

Hunt for Wolverine: Adamantium Agenda #4 is written by Tom Taylor with art by R.B. Silva and a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli. The official description for the issue can be found below.

“WHAT DARK SECRET LIES BENEATH THE SURFACE? The trail of Logan’s body has led the New Avengers to a completely different mystery…one that will cast a long, dark shadow over the X-Men…”

Hunt for Wolverine: Adamantium Agenda #4 is in comic stores now.

So what do you think of the big change Marvel fans? Let us know in the comments