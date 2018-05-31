‘X-Force’ Director Explains How His Movie Will Pick up From ‘Deadpool 2’

Deadpool 2 may have introduced general audiences to the X-Force, but it sounds like Drew Goddard has plans to take the group in a whole new direction onscreen.

Spoilers for Deadpool 2 below! Only look if you want to know!

Goddard, who is set to write and direct Fox’s upcoming X-Force spinoff film, recently revealed his plans for the film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Even as the first incarnation of X-Force quickly met a violent end in Deadpool 2, with Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan), Vanisher (Brad Pitt), and Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgard) all being brutally killed in one way or another, it sounds like Goddard is actually excited about the storytelling possibilities that allows.

“To be honest, I think that’s why it excited me so much,” Goddard explained. “I remember reading that scene and just cackling with delight, specifically because it was the very last thing you’d expect to happen in one of these movies. These movies are so careful to set up the next thing and the next thing, and it made me so happy.”

And as it turns out, Goddard didn’t put his foot down about how Deadpool 2 decided to deal with the X-Force, and was more than happy to write around their plot decisions instead.

“One thing I said to Ryan [Reynolds] was, ‘Don’t worry about it, we’ll come up with new ideas; you guys go make your movie, and do your thing. We’ll figure it out,’” Goddard continued. “That tends to be the way I like to work. It’s much more important to focus on making the movie that you’re making than focusing on the next thing. It’s much more important to just make one good movie and take your time, then let that dictate what the movies are after.”

So, what exactly could Goddard’s new ideas look like (especially with the Disney/Fox deal still going on)? Apparently, it will all be rooted in the trio of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Cable (Josh Brolin), and Domino (Zazie Beetz), which Goddard has a fondness for.

“It really all stems from a place of love; I love those comics, I love Ryan, I love Josh, and I love Zazie Beetz,” Goddard revealed. “When I think of the comics, I think of Cable and Domino and Deadpool, and it’s really just knowing, ‘Oh, right, there’s a world in the X-Universe for the blunt instruments of mutantdom.’ It’s much more about the characters and my love for them than it is about any plot or story line. It’s more about loving them and wanting to see them bounce off each other.”

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now. X-Force does not currently have a release date.