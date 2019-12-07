X-Men: The Animated Series Creators Tease New Project Coming Soon

It was the cornerstone cartoon for many of those that grew up in the 1990s and now, it looks like X-Men: The Animated Series has a new project on the way in some, shape, way, or form. Friday afternoon, Julia and Eric Lewald revealed on their joint Twitter account a new TAS-adjacent project would be on the way come the first of the year. It should be noted that at this point, the pair has made it clear it isn’t another season of the hit animated show and it’s still unclear what the project could be. Of note, the last picture in the tweet includes what appears to be comic panels so perhaps they’re continuing the show on in comic book form, though that’s complete speculation.

No, it’s not a new season of #XMenTAS, but – b/c of NDA – we can only say that after many months of crunch work we turned in a ‘thing’ yesterday and have already received ‘things’ back – let’s just say that we’re very excited, and hope you will be, too! #PreviouslyonXMen #NewYear pic.twitter.com/YGXm7J0OhR — XMenTAS (@xmentas) December 6, 2019

In 2017, Eric Lewald pitched his version of a sixth season, saying he envisions Xavier and Lilandra’s adventures continuing amongst the cosmos as the Earth-bound X-Men remain fractured in his absence before they figured out how to save him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I had honestly never thought about it for all these years, but now that you mention it, an idea for a season just came to me: The five-season series ends with a dying Charles Xavier being whisked away to space by Lilandra, where she can maintain his fragile body, but where it seems he will be gone forever from his beloved X-Men. It’s like a death,” Lewald explained. “Season Six could open, months later, with the X-Men in disarray – a few gone, the ones remaining at each other’s throats. They miss their leader. Then somehow they are called to – and transported to – an existential crisis on Lilandra’s distant world. The team grudgingly reunites ‘for Charles,’ heads off to space, solves the crisis, and a somehow-healed Charles Xavier is either able to return to Earth with them or, if he can’t, his heroic final sacrifice heals the team’s wounds and they return to Earth as the proper X-Men again.”

X-Men: The Animated Series is now streaming on Disney+.

What’s your favorite episode of X-Men: TAS? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!