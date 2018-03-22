Alexandra Shipp Talks Crotch-Numbing ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ Stunts

Recent installments in the X-Men movie franchise have featured time travel elements, allowing new performers to portray iconic Marvel characters. Alexandra Shipp debuted as Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse, a role originally performed by Halle Berry. Of all the things Shipp was prepared for when she accepted the role, she had no idea the toll the stunts would take on some of her more sensitive areas.

“It is really fun. For me, it’s nice to go to hit someone and have them really act like it hurt, ya know?” Shipp shared with Conan O’Brien during an appearance on Conan about the stunt process. “So that feels really warm and fuzzy on the inside. But, what people don’t tell you, and what Halle did an amazing job at when she was acting as Storm, is…this is gonna sound really bad, dude. Your vagina falls asleep. When you’re in that harness and you’re flying around, you are completely numb from the waist down. Like you can just start hitting it, and, nothing. Do you know what it feels like to have no feeling from the waist down?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The host was clearly taken aback by the personal details, until he realized Shipp was discussing the process of flying for the film, with the harness cutting off circulation to the actress’ lower half.

“She flies around. I’m like, hundreds of feet in the air,” Shipp noted. “With this wrapped around your thighs and around your waist so it’s just squeezing your vagina. Like I said, Halle just made it look so natural and easy, she’s just going up and killing it, and I’m over here, like, dying. I have a guy that’s like my ‘vaj-man,’ and I’m like, ‘Bro, bring me down.’ They’re like, ‘We’re switching the lens, we’re switching the lens.’”

Understandably, O’Brien and co-host Andy Richter then began riffing about how one would earn the title of “vaj-man” on a film.

“It’s not an easy job. You have to have really extensive credentials to be an X-Man’s vaj-man,” Shipp joked. “And it’s one word. ‘Vaj-man.’”

Fans will see Shipp’s stunts in action when X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on November 2nd. Other upcoming X-Men movies include Deadpool 2 on May 18th, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019.

Do you think Shipp did Storm justice in X-Men: Apocalypse? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T YouTube, Team Coco]