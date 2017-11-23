New Rumor Suggests a Grim Death in ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’

Dark Phoenix is one of the more heartbreaking storylines in the history of the X-Men, a sentiment that was echoed in The Last Stand back in 2006. According to a new rumor, it seems like the upcoming Dark Phoenix movie might take things even further than the last film, breaking the hearts of X-Men movie fans in the process.

That Hashtag Show reports that sources close to the film have confirmed a major death is on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to this source, Simon Kinberg‘s Dark Phoenix movie will show Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) going down a devastating path of destruction, similar to the one she experiences in the comics. When the Phoenix starts to take over, and Jean can’t control the power, she’s going to impale and kill one of the original mutants from this group of X-Men film characters.

This means that one of the characters from First Class that’s still in the franchise is going to meet their end in 2018. For those keeping track, only four mutants from First Class are still around.

Either Charles Xavier (James McAvoy), Magneto (Michael Fassbender), Hank McCoy (Nicholas Hoult) and Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) will meet their end in the 2018 film.

Multiple iterations of the story, including The Last Stand, depict Jean accidentally killing Charles when she loses control of the Phoenix, so many eyes will be locked onto James McAvoy when the film begins. There’s also the possibility that Mystique could be killed off, seeing as how Jennifer Lawrence has often been rumored to be seeking a franchise exit.

X-Men: The Dark Phoenix has wrapped principle photography and will hit theaters on November 2, 2018.