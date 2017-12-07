‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ First Plot Details Revealed

20th Century Fox released the first image from Dark Phoenix, but they also revealed new details about the film’s plot.

The beginning of Jean Grey’s transformation into the Phoenix was featured in X-Men: Apocalypse, but that process isn’t going to have a quick turnaround, as Dark Phoenix takes place a whole decade after the events of that film. Her power has grown immensely in that time of course, but director Simon Kinberg reveals it is Charles Xavier’s growing ego that ultimately brings her in contact with her destiny.

“Pride is starting to get the better of him, and he is pushing the X-Men to more extreme missions,” Kinberg told EW.

That pride manifests thanks, to the X-Men’s growing popularity, something they haven’t really experienced before. That team consists of Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee), and Quicksilver (Evan Peters).

You’d think it would be the students having that issue, but you have to think it is quite nice for Xavier (played once more by James McAvoy) to be recognized for his hard work as well. That said, he will push the team to spread its influence even more, and that results in the team going on a rescue mission into space, which brings the X-Jet into contact with a solar flare.

That flare is what will ignite the immensely powerful Phoenix force that Jean holds within her, and as you can see from the over, that is probably not going to be a smooth process. The studio describes Dark Phoenix as the “most sinister and somber” movie in the X-Men franchise, and teases a huge twist about midway through the movie that will “change the course of the franchise”.

“This is probably the most emotional X-Men we’ve done and the most pathos-driven,” McAvoy says. “There’s a lot of sacrifice and a lot of suffering.”

The X-Men will be fighting for Jean’s soul against the Phoenix that is trying to completely take over its vessel and to play that role to maximum effect Jean Grey actress Sophie Turner studied schizophrenia and multiple personality disorders.

“It’s about the butterfly effect of this thing happening,” Turner said. “What happens when the person you love the most falls into darkness?”

Fans will find out when Dark Phoenix hits theaters on November 2, 2018.