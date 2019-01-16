‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Star Says He’ll “Get Shot” If He Gives Away Any Secrets

It could be the last X-Men film in the long-running franchise, so expectations are high for X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The film will be one of 20th Century Fox’s last Marvel movies before they are purchased by Disney, effectively moving the franchise under the banner of Marvel Studios.

So while everyone is eager to learn about how the X-Men’s journey could end, everyone involved with the film is maintaining the veil of secrecy. When pressed for details about X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Professor Xavier star James McAvoy refused to spill in fear of his own safety.

“Nothing,” McAvoy said when asked what he could say about Dark Phoenix. “I’ll get shot by the powers that be.”

Details about the new movie have been scarce, though we do know it will be another “period” film with the X-Men’s latest adventures taking place in the ’90s. It will also be re-telling the events of “The Dark Phoenix Saga,” after the storyline was already adapted in X-Men: The Last Stand. Jessica Chastain will star as the film’s villain, and we still know very little about the character she’s actually playing.

But after this movie releases, it’s very likely that the franchise will be rebooted entirely as the mutants join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And though that’s the plan for Disney and Marvel boss Kevin Feige, McAvoy cast doubt on how successful the X-Men franchise will be in the MCU.

“I don’t know if the X-Men could go into the Marvel universe, I’m not sure,” McAvoy said to Yahoo! “Maybe they could? But I think what’s different about the Avengers universe anyway is you’ve only got a couple of superheroes in the world. There’s a good amount, but there’s like a couple of football teams’ worth, you know what I mean?

“Whereas in the X-Men world you’re potentially saying there are hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of [superheroes] and the social implication of that is different.”

Though the movie has been delayed twice already, it seems like everything is on track for its release later this summer. Fans will have to wait and see how their journey will end, and who — if any — survives the coming of the Phoenix.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters on June 7th.