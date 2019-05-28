New X-Men: Dark Phoenix Teaser Contains First Reference To Marvel Cinematic Universe

A new video promotion of X-Men: Dark Phoenix makes the first reference from a Fox-owned Marvel character to the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though this reference might more definitively separate the two universes, it’s the first sign of any crossover between the two franchises since Deadpool called Josh Brolin’s Cable “Thanos” in reference to the actor’s Marvel Studios role. Later, this same film would be re-released as Once Upon A Deadpool in which Fred Savage thrashed Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson in regards to his Marvel movie world not being the “real” Marvel. Now, it turns out Rogue has more flattering perpsective of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the new promo video above, it is revealed that Rogue’s favorite move is Captain Marvel. It’s a wise double promo of sorts, considering Disney’s Captain Marvel comes available on digital download the same day that this Dark Phoenix promo was released. The reference builds on the long-standing rivalry between Rogue and Carol Danvers from the pages in Marvel Comics. Fittingly, other fun references in the video include Quicksilver’s favorite actor being Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jean Grey’s favorite TV show being Game of Thrones.

Whether or not the known X-Men characters and cast who play them will ever intersect with the characters and actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains unknown. Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg opened up about the possibility and his approach in his directorial debut while talking to ComicBook.com in a recent interview.

“The easy answer is, no, I don’t know the answer,” Kinberg said when asked if he is aware of any X-Men plans moving forward under Disney. “And I don’t know that Marvel or Disney knows the answer yet either. I think everybody is still figuring it out.”

Despite Disney coming in the possibility of a reset button being pushed for the franchise, Kinberg was already approaching Dark Phoenix as the finale for the X-Men characters. “Even long before the Disney of it all, three years ago, I started writing the script [for Dark Phoenix],” Kinberg said. “I approached this movie as the culmination of 20 years of storytelling, of living with the X-Men for all this time, and watching this family come together. And this movie is the movie that challenges that family, and tears them apart in a new way, and so I imagined it as the culmination. And I even pitched it to the studio as this is the culmination of this cycle of X-Men stories, which there will be more X-Men movies in the future, no doubt, but this particular cycle with this cast, it felt like it was time to do kind of what Game of Thrones has done, what Endgame has done, really see them challenged in a new way, and survive and go off into the sunset.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7.