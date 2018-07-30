No, ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ and ‘The New Mutants’ Are Not Being Cancelled

An unsubstantiated rumor set the Internet on fire yesterday when a message board post claimed 20th Century Fox was discarding all work on X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants and cancelling the movies from being released.

Don’t worry, Marvel fans, the X-Men movies are not being canned, despite what XFan2812XxXtreme wrote on a message board.

Fox is still moving forward with their plans to release two X-Men films in 2019, and are currently in the midst of reworking those movies. However, now that Disney’s acquisition of Fox assets has been approved by both companies’ shareholders, it remains to be seen what those plans are beyond that.

The acquisition is expected to be finalized sometime in 2019, so it won’t affect the release of X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, which release in February and August respectively.

Amid the claims of cancellation, it seems like reshoots on X-Men: Dark Phoenix are expecting to move forward later next month, according to a report from Revenge of the Fans. This lines up with the demand for Sophie Turner, who plays Jean Grey in the new movie.

Jean is a vital character in the new X-Men movie, given that it focuses on her turning into the genocidal cosmic deity known as the Phoenix. But Turner was committed to shooting the final season of Game of Thrones, in which her character Sansa Stark plays a pivotal role in the last episodes. Now that the new season has wrapped, she can fulfill her X-related duties.

Turner also spoke with Digital Spy earlier in July, reiterating that she was gearing up to return for reshoots in Canada.

“I think it’s just a few bits and bobs, reshoot-wise,” Turner said. “To be honest, I don’t even know what we’re reshooting at the moment. So I couldn’t really tell you much about that one.

“All I know is that I’ll be back in Montreal at some point soon, and that the Valentine’s Day release date is quite a positive thing, because Black Panther got released on Valentine’s Day. So we’re keeping positive about it.”

The New Mutants is rumored to be getting more substantial changes, possibly including the addition of an entirely new character. But don’t worry, both films are on track for their release dates. Whenever it comes to these kinds of rumors, it’s always best to consider the source.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is scheduled to hit theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants will premiere August 2, 2019.