Marvel’s X-Men TV Series Rumored to Be in Works for Disney+

Fans of the X-Men franchise have a lot to look forward in the coming year, as what could be the final films in the franchise hit theaters this summer with X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants. After that, the mutants will then be folded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and likely be rebooted with new actors.

No one knows what Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has planned for the future of the X-Men. And yet a new rumor from We Got This Covered indicates that they are planning multiple new series on the Disney+ streaming service. But Disney cannot actively develop ideas for properties they do not own or they will face consequences for violating anti-trust laws, casting doubt on the rumor.

The report from WGTC suggests that they’re working on a few different potential franchises for Disney+, though it doesn’t indicate what. There’s also no telling what will happen in the future, as The Gifted and Legion have both aired to success on Fox and FX respectively.

The report does have some erroneous information, as it says the Disney deal will include the FOX broadcast network but will not include FX. In fact, the opposite is true, as New Fox will retain the broadcasted FOX while Disney will come into ownership of FX and their library of award-winning programming.

Either way, the X-Men are moving from 20th Century Fox to Marvel Studios, as has been previously stated by Disney Chairman Bob Iger.

“I think it only makes sense,” Iger said. “I want to be careful here because of what’s been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know. It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity. There shouldn’t be two Marvels.”

Whether or not these X-Men rumors actually pan out, Marvel has been making a lot of big plans for Disney+.

“Disney+ is, yes,” Kevin Feige said on Variety’s Playback podcast. “Which is another exciting avenue and another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell.

“When we announced ten movies and people asked ‘Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year,’” the mega-producer continued. “That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”