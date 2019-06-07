‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Trashes Racist Sansa Stark Meme

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner on Twitter shut down a racist picture being used to "promote racism."

Ew. Please don’t use me to promote racism. //t.co/u2bftRCbXy — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 26, 2019

The meme, which overlaid text on an image of Turner's character Sansa Stark, was captioned "purity in race and culture" and read "do it right, date and marry white."

The tweet has since been deleted and the account, which had nearly 600 followers, has been suspended for violating Twitter rules.

Turner, who has starred on the hit HBO fantasy-drama since 2011, next returns in its six-episode, eighth and final season in April.

The star recently said she's "terrified" of keeping the finale's biggest secrets, before admitting she's already let slip the series' ending to her inner circle.

"I'm so bad at keeping secrets. I don't think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can't keep them. I've already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people," she told W.

Asked if she was drunk, Turner said she was loose-lipped but sober.

"I was like, 'Hey, if you want to know, I'll tell you.' But it's people that I know, not random people," she said. "It's people that I know will keep the secret."

Turner further admitted to feeling "a lot of pressure" to properly adapt Marvel Comics' famed Dark Phoenix Saga when she returns as telepathic mutant Jean Grey in June's X-Men franchise sequel Dark Phoenix.

"I knew [writer-director] Simon [Kinberg] was taking me out to lunch and he sits me down and tells me it's Dark Phoenix and I'm like 'f—,'" Turner told EW in October.

"I know it's one of the most loved stories of the X-Men universe and for Simon to trust me enough with this responsibility is a big honor. And I want to do the fans of the original story justice, and of course there's a lot of pressure especially having been done before. Simon would tell you that it was a B-plot of the movie and he felt it had to be the main plot of the movie."

The story, which sees Jean possessed and corrupted by a powerful cosmic force, turning her against her closest allies, was previously adapted in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, where an older Jean was played by then series star Famke Janssen.

Game of Thrones premieres the first episode of its final season April 14. Dark Phoenix opens June 7.