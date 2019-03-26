Maisie Williams on ‘New Mutants’: “Who Knows When the F*** That’s Gonna Come Out”

Not long ago, it seems that 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise was booming. Coming off of the success of Deadpool and Logan, the studio had several more X-Men spinoffs in the works. The first was The New Mutants, a film inspired by the first X-Men spinoff comic book. Then the Disney-Fox buyout came to play and the future of the X-Men franchise into question. The deal is now complete, and reports suggest that Dark Phoenix will be the last installment of the series. That leaves The New Mutants in a state of uncertainty. Principal photography is complete, but planned reshoots have yet to take place

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams plays Rahne “Wolfsbane” Sinclair in the film. Speaking with Rolling Stone, she said in no uncertain terms what she thinks about the entire situation.

“Who knows when the f**k that’s gonna come out,” she says. “Hopefully this interview will make everyone hurry up a little bit!” She noted that she spoke to co-star Charlie Heaton recently and that he also had no idea what was going on with the film.

Williams’ friend and Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner is also a part of the X-Men movies, playing Jean Grey. They’re hoping they get to play their mutant heroes on screen together. “It would be ridiculously stupid if they didn’t do that,” Williams says.

The New Mutants attempts to blend an X-Men story with the horror genre. Drawing from the popular “Demon Bear Saga” story, the film would see the young mutants trapped in a secret facility and left to survive on their own.

There were rumors that the film could debut on Hulu. Those rumors gave way to more recent reports that the film will find a home on Disney+. There is still the possibility that Disney will choose to shelf the project indefinitely.

The New Mutants is directed by Josh Boone from a screenplay he co-wrote with Knate Lee. The film stars and stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Ilyanna Rasputin/Magik, Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, Henry Zaga Roberto as Cost/Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Dani Moonstar/Mirage, and Alice Braga as Cecilia Reyes.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on HBO on April 14th. Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on June 7th.

