Keke Palmer Reacts to Marvel Fans Wanting Her to Play X-Men's Rogue

Keke Palmer addressed the Marvel fans who want her to be Rogue, and she's absolutely down for it. A viral TikTok from @jacobfordrigway explained that the X-Men hero would be a good vehicle for her to showcase some of that personality. After NOPE and her recent social media activity, it seems like a good idea. Her hosting stint on Password also communicates some of what you could expect. It turns out a lot of Marvel fans would like nothing more than Palmer getting to trot out a southern accent and throw buses at people. It seems like the Lightyear star is excited about the prospect on Twitter as well. She joked that her agent needs to come through. That's hardly a shock though, that Marvel Studios money is not a joke, and it's steady work for almost half a decade or more depending on what hero you end up signing on as. You can check out her reaction to the video right here down below.

Recently, Jon Hamm was interviewed about being a prospective X-Men villain in The New Mutants. ComicBookMovie spoke to the actor about that idea and if he'd still be up to play the role is presented with the opportunity. Hamm joked that the Internet seems to be playing an extensive role in these casting decisions.

Come on agentttttttt https://t.co/ErAEz6hWxt — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) September 15, 2022

"Sometimes I find out more about my career from the Internet than I actually find out from my agents. So I didn't really know that was in the works until somebody told me that I didn't get it or it didn't happen," Hamm revealed about the entire superhero question. "So I really don't know. I'm, like anybody else, would be thrilled to be a part of that storytelling, having been a big comic book fan throughout my early teens and early 20s. So, we'll see. I don't know. It would be a fun person to play, that's for sure. I look good in purple, I'll put it that way."

Comicbook.com spoke to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige about how different the post-Endgame world feels in the MCU. He talked about how they've learned as Phase 4 continues.

"I think we learned something on every project we do, but as we were laying out, and even three years ago here laying out Phase 4, which we didn't lay out all of, but most of you know, we realized that it's very different than Phase 1, 2 and 3," Feige shared. "That there are more projects in less years, and therefore it didn't seem right to culminate, you know, not gonna culminate every 10 months in an Avengers movie. And each of the films themselves now have become quite big in our crossover events in many ways. And after the creative experience we had with infinity War and Endgame, it felt like it was about capping a saga, saving back-to-back Avengers films for the completion of a saga and that's really what we wanted to lay out today."

