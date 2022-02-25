Fortnite Adds X-Men Gambit and Rogue Skins

Fortnite has featured a handful of X-Men characters over the last few years, including favorites like Wolverine, Storm, Mystique, and Dark Phoenix. Today, that number grew as Gambit and Rogue skins are now live in Fortnite! Epic Games has offered a steady stream of characters based on the Marvel Universe, but the additions of Gambit and Rogue are fairly surprising, given that the two haven’t appeared in anything too major, recently. Still, the heroes have a passionate fanbase, and it seems like a lot of people will be excited to see them added to the game!

A clip featuring the Gambit and Rogue skins can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/FortniteGame/status/1496998709627871234

Gambit and Rogue have had an interesting history in the X-Men comics! Rogue first debuted in Avengers Annual #10 as a member of Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. The character eventually redeemed her past deeds after joining the X-Men in X-Men #171, published in 1983. While the character is closely associated with Gambit, Marvel’s Ragin’ Cajun didn’t appear until 1990’s Uncanny X-Men Annual #14. The two characters quickly developed an on-again, off-again romance, which was depicted in both the comics and in Fox’s X-Men: The Animated Series; that show likely played a major role in establishing the popularity of Gambit and Rogue. In the comics, the two were finally married in 2018’s X-Men: Gold #30.

Now that Gambit and Rogue are available in Fortnite, it will be interesting to see which X-Men characters will get the treatment next! There are plenty of excellent options that haven’t made the cut just yet, including Cyclops, Beast, Nightcrawler, Iceman, and more. Hopefully, today’s addition is a sign of a lot more to come, but for now, fans of Fortnite and the X-Men will just have to wait and see!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

