Disney+ Teases X-Men on Disney+ Day

Disney+ has fans up in arms after using a Wolverine gif to hype up Disney+ Day. On social media, the streaming service sent X-Men fans into a tail spin with their well-timed post. Many fans expect some sort of mutant announcement during D23. When Kevin Feige strolled up onto the Comic-Con stage in San Diego, a lot of viewers thought an X-Men reveal was all-but assured. That didn't happen, but he left the door wide open for more announcements at Disney's own event. Well, with just a week out until Disney+ Day and D23's larger potential, the fandom is getting antsy again. Ms. Marvel is the first confirmed mutant in the MCU, but a lot of people want to see their favorites pop up in a capacity that doesn't get them massacred by Scarlet Witch. They might get their chance, but nothing is imminent at this time.

Adding fuel to all of this X-Men fire was Giancarlo Esposito speaking to Countdown City Geeks about a meeting he had with Marvel Studios. Speculation went into overdrive when this news became public.

"So, I have not worked for Marvel yet," the actor began. "I've been in a room with them and talked with them, and to answer your question, I think what they do is on the lines of that mythological journey that Joe Campbell talked about, who happened to be a friend of George Lucas that George Lucas put into his stories. They do the same thing."

"So, there's been talk of Magneto, there's been talk of Dr. Freeze, there has been talk of, who else are they talking about over there? Oh, Doom! And there is Professor X. Pick one? I'm going to go for something that is a little bit different. I'm going to go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X," Esposito added.

Things are different in Phase 4 of the MCU and should be going forward. Comicbook.com spoke to Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con and he offered his read on what they've learned from this post-Endgame slate of shows and movies.

"I think we learned something on every project we do, but as we were laying out, and even three years ago here laying out Phase 4, which we didn't lay out all of, but most of you know, we realized that it's very different than Phase 1, 2 and 3," he admitted. "That there are more projects in less years, and therefore it didn't seem right to culminate, you know, not gonna culminate every 10 months in an Avengers movie. And each of the films themselves now have become quite big in our crossover events in many ways. And after the creative experience we had with infinity War and Endgame, it felt like it was about capping a saga, saving back-to-back Avengers films for the completion of a saga and that's really what we wanted to lay out today."

Do you think we get an X-Men announcement at D23? Let us know down in the comments!