X-Men: X of Swords Teases Major Marvel Romance Returning

Fans have been relishing in the events of "X of Swords", a line-wide event that has taken a wide-ranging approach to both the decades of Marvel Comics canon and the X-Men's new status quo. The event definitely isn't slowing down anytime soon -- and a newly-released preview from Marvel adds an interesting wrinkle to the events to come. The preview, which you can check out below, is from Wolverine #7, which will be Chapter 16 of the overall "X of Swords" event. The image shows Wolverine and Storm sitting across from each other, with text teasing that "an old spark" could reignite.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

This, of course, is a reference to Wolverine and Storm's romantic relationship, something that has been an ever-changing element of X-Men canon. The pair flirted occasionally over various storylines over the years, but didn't officially get together until 2013 in the pages of Wolverine and the X-Men. Their romantic relationship briefly caused a rift with Storm's ex-husband, T'Challa, who didn't think that Storm should pursue a relationship with Logan. Nevertheless, the pair got together, and had a romance in some capacity leading up to Logan's death.

Granted, there is a chance that this tease could just be a way to entice readers, and that Logan and Storm's dynamic in the issue will take a much more complicated shape. But either way, the potential of the duo getting together - especially amid the new status quo of Krakoa - will definitely intrigue some fans.

"He is surrounded by his family, and I'm not just talking about Laura and Daken and Scout," Wolverine and X-Force writer Benjamin Percy told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "I'm talking about the Summers, and I'm talking about his father figure, Xavier, and I'm talking about his fellow mutants in this nation of Krakoa. If Wolverine ever had a shot at happiness, it's now."

You can check out the official solicitation for Wolverine #7 below!

"Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

X of Sword, Chapter 16

Endurance. Survival. The true lesson of pain."

Wolverine #7 will be released on November 11th.