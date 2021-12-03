Spider-Man: No Way Home is only two weeks away from hitting theaters, which means the movie’s cast is currently doing some press. We’ve gotten to see a lot of great content featuring Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Zendaya (MJ), and their latest appearance on The Graham Norton Show was no exception. The duo was joined by Henry Cavill, who is best known to comic book movie fans for playing Superman in the DCEU. Holland spoke about wanting a zipper on his suit for easier bathroom access and asked if Cavill has one. This led to Zendaya expressing her fears about what would happen if Holland got sick while wearing the suit.

“It’s one piece and there’s a helmet that goes underneath it,” Zendaya explained. “I always have this fear that if he’s like working really hard or something’s happening that if he had to throw up per se. How? How is he going to get it out?” She added, “This is a genuine concern. So honestly, sometimes when I look at it him, I get a little scared it just stresses me out.” You can watch the clip, which features more of Holland talking about the mechanics of his Spidey suit, below:

Zendaya also recently spoke with Empire (via The Direct) about Spider-Man: No Way Home and teased Peter Parker’s loved ones being in danger.

“Everybody around him, who cares about him and loves him, gets put into danger… As soon as they get to be in love, everything else starts to crumble,” Zendaya teased. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also shared the following: “We knew we were forcing ourselves to deal with his identity being revealed… Now we see how his senior year into utter chaos.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. In addition to Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland in the titular role, Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature the return of Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.