CinemaCon Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Yet another major event has been cancelled due to fears of the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus as the annual Cinemacon event will not take place this year. Despite a report last week that the event would take place with "some added health and sanitation precautions," the event has now been cancelled for the 2020 year. The annual convention is facilitated by The National Association of Theatre Owners and offers film studios a chance to showcase their upcoming products for them and has been an annual tradition since 2011.

“It is with great regret we are announcing the cancellation of CinemaCon 2020,” NATO’s John Fithian and Mitch Neuhauser said a statement. “Each spring, motion picture exhibitors, distributors and industry partners from around the world meet in Las Vegas to share information and celebrate the moviegoing experience. This year, due to the travel ban from the European Union, the unique travel difficulties in many other areas of the world and other challenges presented by the Coronavirus pandemic, a significant portion of the worldwide motion picture community is not able to attend CinemaCon."

"While local outbreaks vary widely in severity, the global circumstances make it impossible for us to mount the show that our attendees have come to expect. After consultation with our attendees, trade show exhibitors, sponsors, and studio presenters, NATO has decided therefore to cancel CinemaCon 2020. We look forward to continuing the 10-year tradition of presenting the largest movie theater convention in the world and joining our attendees in future celebrations of the moviegoing experience."

This marks the latest set back for Hollywood related to the spread of the virus as earlier today it was announced that Academy Award winner Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been confirmed to have contracted the Coronavirus while in Austrailia.

In related news, The CW series Riverdale suspended production after someone involved on the cast or crew came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The virus, which was officially dubbed a "pandemic" by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, has also led to the closure of high profile public events and conferences, including Emerald City Comic Con, SXSW, and E3. Multiple movies have also been delayed due to the virus, including No Time to Die and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.