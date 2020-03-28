Ryan Reynolds Promotes Social Distancing With Hilarious Comic Strip

People are continuing to stay home in order to self-isolate during the current coronavirus pandemic. From Kevin Bacon to James Gunn, many celebrities have taken to social media to encourage folks to practice social distancing. Another person to take to Instagram this week to promote social distancing is Ryan Reynolds, the actor best known for playing Deadpool. Reynolds has been extremely active in the fight against COVID-19, having donated $1 million to coronavirus relief as well as donating 30% of his company Aviation Gin's online order proceeds to bartenders. He's also had some fun online, battling the pandemic with a horrible Green Lantern-themed rhyme In a recent Instagram Story, the actor shared a comic strip that mentions him by name.

"I used to deliver this paper as a kid," Reynolds wrote about The Vancouver Sun. The comic strip begins with a lady coming home and telling her husband, "I'm so upset! There was a person behind me in the supermarket line and I had to tell him that he was standing too close." "What's wrong with that?" the husband asks. "It was Ryan Reynolds," she proclaims. You can check out the strip in the image below:

In a recent video, Reynolds also shared a message about the new coronavirus and joked about counting on celebrities during these trying times. "We need to work together to flatten the curve, and fight off COVID-19," Reynolds says in the video. "I think, in time of crisis, I think we all know it's the celebrities that we count on most. They're the ones who are gonna get us through this. Right after healthcare workers, of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins – they're great, childhood imaginary friends, 400 other types of people. Look, stay at home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, we are gonna get through this thing. We're gonna get through this thing together."

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.