4 Major Marvel Heroes That Are Still Missing From Avengers: Doomsday After the New Footage

Avengers: Endgame Encore, the 2026 rerelease of the 2019 MCU hit, has revealed some new details about the story and characters of Avengers: Doomsday, but there are still some characters missing. Encore features several new scenes, one of which confirms Bruce Banner’s involvement in Doomsday, with Doom seemingly absorbing his energy in a surprise attack. Hulk was one of the most notable Avengers missing from Doomsday ahead of this reveal, especially considering that he recently appeared in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, Hulk fans can rejoice now that they know he will be involved with the upcoming crossover film, something that can’t be said for these four missing heroes.

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This list will only feature MCU characters who are from Earth-199999, meaning that characters from different universes who are expected to appear (like Deadpool, Wolverine, and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man) won’t be included. While we don’t expect characters like Daredevil or Moon Knight to get involved in Doomsday‘s multiversal battle, it is odd that these Avengers haven’t turned up yet.

4) Monica Rambeau

While she may not be the most iconic MCU hero, it is shocking that Monica Rambeau isn’t confirmed to be in Avengers: Doomsday yet. Monica had a major role in WandaVision, the first project in the MCU’s Phase 4, meaning that tons of fans are familiar with her. She most recently appeared in 2023’s The Marvels, which ended with her being transported through the multiverse. She winds up stuck in the X-Men universe, with Kelsey Grammer’s Beast monitoring her, setting up an expected crossover between the X-Men and the Avengers.

This crossover is finally happening in Doomsday, with the trailers showing some Avengers going to the X-Men universe. It seems obvious to include Monica in this sequence, with her potentially being the one to resolve the misunderstanding between the two sides. However, The Marvels was a box office disappointment, so its possible that Doomsday may ignore Monica’s role and leave her out of the film.

3) Captain Marvel

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Speaking of The Marvels, Captain Marvel is also nowhere to be seen. The introduction of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers was a major moment between Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, and many fans of the character were upset that she was sidelined in the latter. Carol’s starring role in The Marvels set up a way for her to get involved in a multiversal storyline, as she is very likely searching for where Monica went. Plus, Captain Marvel is one of the most powerful Avengers, so it only makes sense for the team to recruit her when facing Doom.

Unfortunately, Brie Larson still isn’t confirmed to appear in Doomsday, and she has even less of a clear path to appear than Monica. Captain Marvel has always been divisive since she was introduced in the MCU, although she has appeared in other projects like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It would be nice to see her back here, but with an already crowded cast, the MCU may have chosen to ignore her in order to not rile haters up.

2) Spider-Man

If you didn’t believe it already, Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s box office confirms it: Spider-Man is the MCU’s most popular superhero. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker already had roles in Infinity War and Endgame, and a multiversal story in Spider-Man: No Way Home, perfectly setting him up to have a role in the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga. This iteration of Spider-Man would undoubtedly put butts in seats if he appears in Doomsday, so why isn’t he confirmed?

One potential reason is that Holland is a busy actor. He may not have wanted to immediately jump back into a Marvel project after Brand New Day, meaning that he may take a break that affects his appearance in Doomsday. On top of that, nobody remembers who Peter Parker is, and his last film was a street-level story, removing him from the MCU’s multiversal side. Brand New Day‘s post-credits scene does tease that Spidey could be leaving Earth soon, but that may not happen until Secret Wars.

1) Doctor Strange

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange is hands-down the Avenger with the most knowledge about the multiverse, so it is shocking that he hasn’t yet been confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. After all, Strange has been involved in multiple MCU multiverse stories and has a history of messing with time, something that may be Doom’s motivation in the upcoming film. On top of that, Doom seems to be using magic in the few appearances he’s had so far, and Strange would be the best equipped to defend against it.

If Strange doesn’t appear in Doomsday, he will undoubtedly appear in Avengers: Secret War, as it would be a waste for the MCU not to include one of its most popular and most well-suited characters in the crossover. There are theories that Strange is on Doom’s side, with him potentially being one of the mysterious Latverian witches. This would explain why Strange’s involvement hasn’t yet been confirmed, as Marvel may be keeping his villainous role a surprise.