Disney Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Meghan Markle’s New Voiceover Gig
Back in January, big news hit the United Kingdom when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were taking a step back from the royal family. Soon after, it was revealed the American actress turned Duchess of Sussex would be returning to show business through a voice-acting deal with Disney. The deal was reportedly signed not long before Markle and Prince Harry announced their plans to spend time in the United States. Apparently, the Disney deal was signed in return for Markle’s donation to the anti-poaching organization Elephants Without Borders. Earlier this week, Disney+ announced that Elephant, a new original movie, would be coming to the streaming service next month and it features Markle's first voice-acting gig since signing the deal.
“Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus,” @disneyplus tweeted. They also announced Dolphin Reef, which will be narrated by Thor star, Natalie Portman. “Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys,” @disneyplus added. You can check out the trailer for the movies below:
Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/t9ZDkko4c6— Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) March 26, 2020
Since the news broke on March 26th, many people have tweeted about Markle’s return to the small screen. Some of the recent tweets even made a Twitter Moment. While many people have praised Markle for returning to her career, others are too displeased with the royals’ decision to step away from the family to watch Elephant. You can check out people’s thoughts on Markle and Elephant below:
Who Needs Royalty?
Who needs royalty? Meghan Markle returns to show business, now working for Disney. pic.twitter.com/RQxX0qKuWB— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 26, 2020
This Lady, Apparently
I love elephants and will always support them but will not be watching this or anything that has anything to do with Meghan Markle. She has disgraced the United States and the way that she is has treated the Royal Family and her own family. Shame on you Disney Plus— Kathleen Garrett Jut (@kjutte1) March 26, 2020
Loving This Energy
Meghan Markle being credited as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on her new Disney+ nature doc is the kind of energy I want from the rest of 2020— Josh Toadswerth (@Weggeee) March 26, 2020
A Positive Or A Negative?
Disney and Meghan Markle. So well suited for each other.— Nature'sFireplace (@NatureFireplace) March 26, 2020
*Chef Kiss*
Meghan Markle taking on a Disney role after she gave up royal duties?— tit 🌞🌸🌻🌺 (@cxrnishtwerk_) March 26, 2020
*chef’s kiss*
The Arguments Have Begun
That is still her title....— Renée Nicole Gray (@reneenicolegray) March 26, 2020
All About The Love For Some
I love elephants and I love Meghan 🥺🥺🥺— ~ (@LaPutitaPerra) March 26, 2020
But Not Everyone
March 26, 2020
The Power Of Women
when disney gets me to watch a documentary about elephants just to hear meghan markle’s soothing voice narrate it pic.twitter.com/4nDiJFoTce— leigh (@briestessa) March 26, 2020
In The End, It's Really About The Cute Elephants
Oh, little elephant is so adorable. Duchess Meghan, narrated, Elephant, for Disneynature. #meghanmarkle, #princeharry pic.twitter.com/WFnk81DWZg— HarryMeghanInternetFamily (@MeghanFamily) March 26, 2020
Will you be watching Elephant on Disney+? Are You Team Meghan? Tell us in the comments!
Elephant hits Disney+ on April 3rd. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.
