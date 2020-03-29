Disney Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Meghan Markle’s New Voiceover Gig

Back in January, big news hit the United Kingdom when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were taking a step back from the royal family. Soon after, it was revealed the American actress turned Duchess of Sussex would be returning to show business through a voice-acting deal with Disney. The deal was reportedly signed not long before Markle and Prince Harry announced their plans to spend time in the United States. Apparently, the Disney deal was signed in return for Markle’s donation to the anti-poaching organization Elephants Without Borders. Earlier this week, Disney+ announced that Elephant, a new original movie, would be coming to the streaming service next month and it features Markle's first voice-acting gig since signing the deal.

“Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus,” @disneyplus tweeted. They also announced Dolphin Reef, which will be narrated by Thor star, Natalie Portman. “Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys,” @disneyplus added. You can check out the trailer for the movies below:

Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/t9ZDkko4c6 — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) March 26, 2020

Since the news broke on March 26th, many people have tweeted about Markle’s return to the small screen. Some of the recent tweets even made a Twitter Moment. While many people have praised Markle for returning to her career, others are too displeased with the royals’ decision to step away from the family to watch Elephant. You can check out people’s thoughts on Markle and Elephant below: