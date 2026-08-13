Newest Shrek 5 Update Makes One Major Theory Seem A Lot More Likely

Shrek 5 is taking its sweet time getting viewers back to the swamp. DreamWorks announced the fifth installment of the Shrek series would release in July 2026, moved it to December, and, for now, has penciled in a summer 2027 premiere date. That’s a lot of schedule shifting for a film that was first teased at the end of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in 2022. What we do know about the movie is that Shrek’s triplets are all grown up and voiced by three in-demand actors of the new generation: Zendaya, Marcello Hernández, and Skyler Gisondo. What we don’t yet know is what kind of adventure they’ll be getting into, as the latest plot has remained top secret. The silence from the studio left a leak to fill the vacuum, and then suddenly the movie needed more time. A new update from the director makes the theory that DreamWorks substantially changed Shrek 5 during production harder to dismiss.

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Director Conrad Vernon told SYFY Wire that Shrek 5 cast members Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz have wrapped on the film. He also took the time to hint at the new voice cast that hasn’t yet been announced. “We just finished up our last recording sessions,” Vernon said. ” All the main characters, Mike, Eddie, Cameron, are ecstatic about being back in the saddle with Shrek. We’ve got the new voices, some of which have been announced, but many of which have not.”

Did DreamWorks Change Shrek 5 After Its Plot Leaked

While wrapping voice work a year ahead of your film’s release normally wouldn’t raise any alarms, having that voice work end the same month your picture was originally supposed to release means something shifted on that workback calendar. Since we already know it’s too late to change the new visual style, it’s not hard to imagine it was the script. An unverified Shrek 5 plot circulated online claiming that Shrek’s daughter Felicia would accidentally send Shrek and company into the “real world” and encounter a still-living Lord Farquaad. The rumor gained traction online after a first teaser focused on the addition of Zendaya, only to be followed by a second early preview that scrubbed her from the action entirely. All we know now is that Shrek and his family will once again be leaving his beloved swamp, this time for a big city adventure. But the filmmakers making a pivot from the “real world” to medieval urban sprawl isn’t that far, far-sighted.

New Shrek, Who ‘Dis?

The unannounced actors may simply be new characters DreamWorks wants to preserve for a later trailer or even keep secret until the film’s release, but they could also point to big names returning from the past. John Lithgow has recently expressed an interest in returning to play Lord Farquaad, though at the time no one had yet asked. Though the character was eaten by a dragon and subsequently appeared as a ghost, who’s to say Farquaad hasn’t hatched some magical escape plan. These are fairytales after all.

No matter what, it looks like Shrek 5 is back on track and heading for cinema screens in July of 2027. If all of these supposed leaks pan out to be true, we dodged a bullet. But, if they were just rumors, then, like a Gingerbread Man house party, they just got out of hand.