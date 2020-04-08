Movie Fans Are Thrilled That Parasite Is Now Streaming on Hulu

The day has finally arrived! Parasite, this year's Academy Award winner for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Foreign Film is now available to stream on Hulu. The South Korean film became an instant classic when it was released last year, and has been praised by critics and moviegoers alike. In fact, the film managed to earn an impressive 99% critics score and 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now that the film has finally hit Hulu, fans new and old are taking to Twitter to praise the Oscar-winning movie once again.

“!! PARASITE IS HERE !! Watch the film that made Oscar history. Now streaming, only on Hulu,” Hulu tweeted earlier today. The excitement even caused a Twitter Moment. You can check out the original tweet below:

‼️ PARASITE IS HERE ‼️ Watch the film that made Oscar history. Now streaming, only on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/QkdzlTdjxa — Hulu (@hulu) April 8, 2020

Shortly after Parasite started getting serious Oscars buzz, HBO announced it was developing a limited series based on the feature. Director Bong Joon-ho and Adam McKay are signed on as executive producers, and the series is said to take place between the two time periods in the movie. Currently, Mark Ruffalo is in talks to play the lead. However, it'll probably be a while before audiences get their peepers on the American remake, so there's no better time than now to check out the original on Hulu.

